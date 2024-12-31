Carl Recine/Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s top-rated stars, who is on loan at a Championship club, is attracting interest from higher up the food chain, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds have multiple talented youngsters in the squad and have chosen different paths for them to continue their development.

They sent a few of their players out on loan in the summer and a few other starlets have interest ahead of the winter transfer window.

The likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay, Marcelo Pitaluga and Ben Doak were loaned out for first-team experience.

Middlesbrough got their hands on 19-year-old Scotland international Doak and he has been bright for Boro so far.

He has been directly involved with seven goals in 18 Championship appearances under Michael Carrick.

Doak’s good form has not gone unnoticed as more than one club higher up the food chain are keeping a close eye on him, however, nothing is at an advanced level yet.

Liverpool rate him highly and it remains to be seen if he will spend the second half of the season at the Championship club or move on.