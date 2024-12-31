Cameron Smith/Getty Images

England’s Under-20 interim manager Paul Nevin is set to be named Mark Robins’ deputy at Stoke City, according to talkSPORT.

Stoke are one of the few clubs without a manager after Narcis Pelach was sacked following a string of disappointing performances from the Potters.

They have acted quickly though and are close to beating off competition from fellow Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion to land Robins as their new boss.

The veteran is set to be joined in his backroom by Nevin, who also has a wealth of experience behind his back.

Nevin has previously worked at clubs such as West Ham, Norwich City and Brighton in different capacities and the Potters will hope to benefit by having him as Robins’ assistant.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the Championship giants manage to confirm the duo’s appointment.

Robins will be well aware of the challenge that awaits him at the bet365 Stadium given the poor run of form Stoke have been going through.

A managerless Stoke side registered their first win in ten games by beating a promotion-chasing Sunderland side at home at the weekend.