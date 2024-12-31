Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson thinks that the vast majority of Rangers’ signings under Philippe Clement appear to have gone backwards in their development.

The Gers suffered yet another setback as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday and now needs to rouse themselves for the Old Firm meeting with Celtic on Thursday.

Drawing at Motherwell means Rangers are now a huge 14 points behind Celtic heading into 2025 and that could become 17 points with defeat this week.

Wilson admits that the players need to take some of the blame for Rangers’ struggles in the Scottish Premiership this season, but insists Clement is ultimately in charge.

“Of course, some of the blame lies with the players because of their performance levels. But ultimately the buck stops with the manager”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

Wilson thinks that Clement should be improving players and it actually looks like those he has signed have gone backwards.

“And all the players mentioned [Robin Propper, Nedim Bajrami, Oscar Cortes] and all those who were on the pitch [at Fir Park], which of those have been made better since coming to the club?

“Because of course, they are not going to be the finished article, any of these players.

“But as a group and as individuals – you can improve them?”



“Maybe [Hamza] Igamane – he is still a young player and he looks like he has got something against people off the seats.

“He scores goals like he did [at Motherwell]. But the rest of them seem to have regressed.”

There have been questions raised of Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland and Wilson does feel he has not built on his early promise at Ibrox.

“I will put Jack Butland in that.

“He came to the club and looked like a real find. He was outstanding.

“Now he has regressed so much.”

Clement will hope to pull out a win against Celtic on Thursday and then see Rangers kick on over the coming weeks.