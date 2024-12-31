Richard Keys has hit out at Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim for talking about relegation and feels that the Portuguese is one of a new breed of arrogant coaches who believe that they are always right.

Following the club’s fourth successive defeat under the new management, which saw the deficit between themselves and relegation battlers Ipswich Town being cut down to seven points, Amorim admitted that relegation was very much a possibility now for his side.

Keys was critical of Amorim’s choice of words, insisting that the 39-year-old should never have spoken about it in public.

Taking a jibe at him by calling him “Reuben Interim”, Keys wrote on his blog that Amorim belongs to a new breed of managers, who believe that they are always right and the others are wrong.

“As for United and Reuben Interim. What on earth was he thinking when he started talking about relegation in his most recent press conference?” Keys said.

“Is he serious? If he is he should keep his thoughts to himself. Or is he actually trying to get the sack?

“Interim is clearly one of a new breed of arrogant coaches that believe they’re always right and the rest of us are wrong – so there’s no flexibility – it’s his way – 3-box-3 – or no way.”

Another test now awaits the Red Devils, who now prepare to visit Anfield at the weekend to lock horns with rivals Liverpool.