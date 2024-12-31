James Fearn/Getty Images

Jamie Donley and Josh Keeley, Tottenham Hotspur’s two loan stars at Leyton Orient, have started to attract interest from clubs higher up the English league pyramid, according to football.london.

The duo have been key for Richie Wellens’ team this season having managed 27 appearances between them for the O’s.

While Donley has made four goal contributions as an attacking midfielder in a total of 15 appearances, Keeley has been able to keep nine clean sheets in his 12 outings between the sticks.

Their performances have not gone unnoticed with clubs from higher up the league system showing interest in acquiring their services.

However, for any of the interested clubs to have chances of striking deals, their season-long loan spells have to be cut short.

As both players have already settled into the Leyton Orient set-up, Tottenham will also have to ponder whether they really want to disturb that rhythm to give them other clubs.

There is also a requirement for a backup goalkeeper at Tottenham with the injury to current number one Guglielmo Vicario.

Whether Keeley is considered to step in by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou remains to be seen.