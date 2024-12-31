Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Coventry City boss Mark Robins is ‘close’ to being appointed as the new Stoke City manager, according to talkSPORT.

Coventry made the eyebrow raising decision to part ways with Robins earlier this season and brought in Frank Lampard as his replacement.

Robins has been hailed for the work he did at Coventry and his stock in the game remains high.

Now the ex-Manchester United striker is poised to return to the game by heading to the Potteries.

Stoke recently sacked Narcis Pelach as boss following a series of poor results and they want Robins to succeed him.

Robins is now ‘close’ to being named the new Stoke boss.

He will take over a side sitting in a lowly 18th position in the Championship table.

Stoke are in action on New Year’s Day as they are due to head to take on promotion contenders Burnley at Turf Moor.

How quickly Robins will be in the dugout for the Potters remains to be seen.