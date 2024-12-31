Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s teenage midfielder Tyrese Hall is expected to head out on loan in the January transfer window if the right kind of destination can be found, according to football.london.

Hall has been a regular for Tottenham’s Under-18 and Under-21 squads but is yet to make his senior bow for the north London side.

He was named on the bench for Tottenham’s penultimate match of last season against Manchester City but remained unused.

This season, the Under-21 side have benefitted from his presence in front of goal, with five-goal contributions coming from his feet.

Now Hall’s club want to test his quality at senior level and have made plans to send him out on loan.

However, a move is expected to happen only later in the transfer window if a destination which is the right fit for him is found.

Interest has been shown in the teenager from Championship, League One and League Two sides.

Hall has a long-term contract at Tottenham and the club will hope to see him make a success of any loan move he makes.