Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is settled at the Glasgow club despite interest from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish giants are experiencing a fantastic season as they are sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership and have gathered good results in the Champions League as well.

Brendan Rodgers was backed during the summer transfer window with new signings but Celtic lost Matt O’Riley to Brighton.

Now, one of their star players is attracting clubs regarding a move away this month as the Bhoys have largely been impressive this term.

Central defender Carter-Vickers has interest from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

However, it has been suggested that the USA international feels settled at the Scottish club and he is happy at the moment.

That could well boost Celtic’s chances of keeping hold of the defender, at least in the winter window.

Carter-Vickers has played 134 matches for the Glasgow giants and he is considered a very important figure at Celtic Park.

Now it remains to be seen if the Bundesliga defending champions will come with an offer in the upcoming weeks of this month.