Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A club have put together a ‘detailed cost analysis’ about a deal to land one of Manchester United’s midfielders as they consider a swoop.

The Red Devils have been struggling all season and the recent appointment of Ruben Amorim has yet to change their fortunes on the pitch.

Amroim is expected to make wholesale changes to the Manchester United squad when he gets an opportunity and this month’s window could see exits.

The winter transfer window has opened today and the Old Trafford outfit can now do business.

Some of their players are attracting interest and 32-year-old Dane Christian Eriksen is a possible departure.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Trabzonspor have put together a detailed cost analysis about a deal to snap up the midfielder.

They have examined how much they would need to fork out in wages, the likely length of contract and a possible transfer fee.

The Dane started in Manchester United’s loss to Newcastle United on Monday night, with the Red Devils’ midfield criticised for an abject performance in the game.

Eriksen’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and now it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will let him go this month to have some capital gain on his potential departure.