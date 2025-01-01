George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has told a Whites star he needs to go and see Daniel Farke privately to ask why he was brought off against Blackburn Rovers rather than letting his frustrations show in public.

Leeds led at Elland Road in the 88th minute thanks to a Pascal Struijk penalty and were on course to scoop up three points on New Year’s Day.

However, Blackburn were able to strike back right at the death when Danny Batth struck for the visitors, meaning the game ended 1-1.

Farke used all five of his substitutes and in the 70th minute turned to Patrick Bamford to come on to replace Manor Solomon.

The Tottenham loan star was clearly displeased with being brought off and Redfearn thinks showing it in a public manner is not the way to go.

He has sympathy for the winger, however stressed he needs to speak to Farke in private if he wants to question the manager’s decision.

“I can yes [understand his reaction], but you don’t demonstrate your frustration to the manager”, Redfearn said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“You go and see him later on and just ask him why.

“I thought he played well.

“There was more end product from Solomon than there was from [Dan] James, so he does have a bit of a gripe.”

Leeds signed Solomon on loan from Tottenham in the summer window, but there is no option to buy in the agreement for the Israeli.