Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has hailed Tottenham Hotspur loan star Jamie Donley and insisted that the Spurs star has made him proud.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder came through the youth system of the north London club and he is considered a top prospect for the future.

In the summer, he was sent on his first loan away from Spurs and League One side Leyton Orient secured him for this season.

Wellens admitted that he threw challenges at the Spurs man to help him show his resilience, having previously admitted that Donley is now growing as a man.

The England Under-19 international has featured 22 times already and the Os boss admitted that Donley has passed his questions with flying colours.

“Donley, I have to say, I take my hat off to him, I am so proud of him, the way he has come through”, the Leyton Orient boss told his club’s media about the Tottenham loan star.

“The difficult time and I questioned him and I put it on him to show some resilience and he has come through that with flying colours.

“So, the fact that I can get him and [Ethan] Galbraith in the team, is a massive help for us.”

He has directly contributed to four goals in this campaign and it remains to be seen if Donley will be able to perform with consistency under Wellens for the rest of his loan stay.