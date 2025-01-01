George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl insists he has had no word from Southampton over the future of Shea Charles, who has been linked with Leicester City and West Ham United.

Rohl raided his former club Southampton to land Charles on a loan deal in the summer and the midfielder has impressed hugely during his time at Hillsborough.

Charles completed the full 90 minutes for the Owls on New Year’s Day as Derby County were beaten 4-2 in a Championship clash.

His displays have not gone unnoticed with talk that Charles is now a wanted man, with Leicester and West Ham amongst his suitors.

Rohl is desperate to keep hold of Charles and is clear he has heard nothing from Southampton about cutting the loan short; he does admits though he knew interest would come if Charles performed.

“No at the moment not [no indication from Southampton if he will stay]”, Rohl told the BBC when asked about the links with Leicester and West Ham for Charles.

“This is always when you have players that perform well. I think it is also a sign to outside, I know this, if you bring players in the window and you help them then bigger clubs will come.

“I will try everything that we can keep him here. At the end it’s not my decision.”

Rohl wants to make additions to his Sheffield Wednesday squad this month as he aims to continue to improve the Owls and feels there is the possibility the window this month will be ‘crazy’.

“I think the next four weeks will be crazy on the market. Could be something of a surprise, but first, keep our group together.

“Hopefully we can add some players to this group and see what we can do.”

Sheffield Wednesday sit in ninth spot in the Championship table and are only three points off a spot in the playoffs.