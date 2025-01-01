Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Scottish Premiership star Andy Halliday has insisted that if he had to pick the strongest midfield trio for Celtic he would include Paulo Bernardo ahead of record signing Arne Engels.

After spending last season on loan in Glasgow, the Bhoys secured a permanent deal for the Portuguese from Benfica this summer.

A month later the club spent a record £11m to sign Engels from Augsburg as a replacement for Matt O’Riley, who had left for Brighton days earlier.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has fielded the duo together in the Celtic midfield, though Halliday, who has seen them at close quarters while playing for Motherwell, believes that Bernardo’s influence has been felt more than Engels’.

“For me, the strongest trio would include Paulo Bernardo”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I would include Paulo Bernardo over Arne Engels. He just had a good performance at the weekend there.

“But I think Paulo Bernardo has had a very good season for Celtic, probably not had the opportunities that Arne Engels has had.

“Arne Engels has been okay in recent weeks again, he obviously got the penalty to go against ourselves on Boxing Day, had a good performance at the weekend there.

“But for me, I have impressed with Paulo Bernardo anytime he has had the Celtic jersey.”

In the 17 matches Bernardo has played in the league for Celtic he has scored two goals and has set up three more for his team-mates.

Engels, on the other hand, has scored four goals – three of which have been from the spot.