Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Neil Redfearn has picked out a star on loan from Liverpool who he thinks completely nullified speedy Leeds United winger Dan James in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

John Eustace’s side recovered from an 88th minute penalty to claim a share of the spoils after Danny Batth reacted quickly to a ball in the box to convert from close range.

Leeds were heavy favourites to pick up all three points from the Championship fixture against Blackburn, but the visitors put in a solid defensive display, full of work rate and desire.

The Whites’ wingers have troubled Championship defences all season, but James had a tough afternoon and former Leeds boss Redfearn thinks that was due to Owen Beck.

Beck is on loan at Blackburn from Liverpool and Redfearn was impressed with what he saw of the left-back and Blackburn in general.

“I think what they did really well is they actually dealt with Leeds’ threats the best I’ve seen”, Redfearn explained post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We didn’t see much of James. I thought the young left-back Beck was outstanding.

“He matched him stride for stride for pace.”

James has been feared by defenders due to the pace he brings to the table and Liverpool will be happy to see how promising full-back Beck handled him.