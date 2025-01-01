Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest and Leicester City have asked a club about ‘negotiation margins’ as they consider a move for a striker.

Forest have stunned the Premier League this season with the form they have shown and are in with a chance to grab European football next term.

For Leicester, the task at hand is simply to try and avoid relegation from the top flight under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Both clubs are looking to do business in the January transfer window and their eyes have been drawn to the MLS and Croatian striker Petar Musa.

Musa, a former Benfica attacker, is currently on the books at MLS outfit FC Dallas and the Premier League pair have seen enough to be interested.

Nottingham Forest and Leicester have asked Dallas about ‘negotiation margins’ for a deal this month, according to journalist Valentin Furlan.

Dallas could be tough negotiators as they are determined that Musa will not go for under €18m.

It is unclear just how much Nottingham Forest or Leicester would be willing to put on the table for the 26-year-old.

He scored 16 times in 30 outings in the MLS last year.