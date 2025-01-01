Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest want to lock Chris Wood down to a new contract, but face needing to offer him longer terms, according to the Daily Mail.

The New Zealand international joined the Premier League outfit two years ago and has been impressive with his goal return.

The Tricky Trees are currently sitting just behind table-toppers Liverpool and second placed Arsenal in the league and Wood has been a very important part of that.

He has scored eleven times and provided one assist in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

Wood’s current contract, however, is set to expire at the end of this season and he is free to talk to clubs outside England over a potential free transfer in the summer.

Nottingham Forest have offered him a one-year extension.

The 33-year-old hitman, though, is seeking at least a two-year extension and for that reason, a deal has still not been agreed.

Forest look like needing to increase their offer to two years if they are to be able to keep Wood, who is already generating interest from other clubs.