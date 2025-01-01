Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is concerned about upsetting the balance of the squad when considering departures in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The Tricky Trees have enjoyed an impressive start to their 2024/25 season and currently sit third with 37 points, trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points.

With the January transfer window now open, there are possibilities for the club to make moves for players to boost their options and also move on surplus to requirements stars.

Nottingham Forest are in no huge rush to dip into the market, but are expected to be open to additions and departures.

However, Forest want to be careful when it comes to sending players out of the City Ground exit door.

The club are open to listen to offers for Taiwo Awoniyi, who has failed to open his goalscoring tally for the season.

Another player who has been deemed surplus to requirements is defender Andrew Omobamidele, after being unable to play a single league match.

However, Portuguese manager Nuno is concerned about the squad’s balance.

He is keen to make sure the environment stays settled and positive, with some players who are not in the team still contributing to making the club a happy place.

Nuno will need to be convinced about the merits of any departures before sanctioning them.