Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Mohamed Salah on a free transfer next summer and are offering him a higher wage packet than Liverpool.

Salah’s deal at Anfield runs out in the summer and so far Liverpool have not been able to agree terms on a fresh contract with him.

He is now able to hold formal talks with non-English clubs and could even put pen to paper to a pre-contractual agreement if he wishes.

While Saudi Arabia has long been seen as a likely destination for the Egyptian, PSG are now putting in a push to take him to Paris.

PSG have offered Salah a three-year contract on a salary of €500,000 per week, according to French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin.

Liverpool have an offer on the table of a two-year contract and wages of €400,000 per week.

With PSG’s offer superior both in wage level and contract length, Salah looks to have some long, hard thinking to do in the coming weeks and months.

Joining the French giants would keep him in Europe and give him the chance to continue to play in the Champions League.