Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers, along with AZ Alkmaar and Club Brugge, are showing interest in raiding the Croatian league to snap up a defensively minded midfielder.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is determined to continue to reshape the squad at Ibrox despite a challenging financial situation and pressure on his shoulders.

The Ibrox outfit have now been alerted to a midfielder plying his trade in Croatia at top flight side NK Varazdin.

Leon Belcar, 22, is the man that Rangers have taken an interest in and they are joined in the pursuit by AZ Alkmaar and Club Brugge, according to Croatian outlet 24 Sata.

Belcar has been impressive in the Croatian top flight this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

He has made 17 appearances in the league this term, scoring three times and being booked on six occasions.

NK Varazdin have Belcar locked down on a contract which is due to run until the summer of 2026.

It is unclear if Rangers are preparing to make a move for him in this month’s transfer window, but if AZ Alkmaar or Club Brugge act, the Gers may be forced to or risk losing out.