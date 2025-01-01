Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes the appointment of Ruben Selles at Hull City could have the same effect as Marti Cifuentes and Danny Rohl from last year.

Rohl stabilised Sheffield Wednesday after he was appointed last season at a tough time and QPR boss Cifuentes also played a big part in the Rs finishing 18th last term.

Hull City are sitting 21st in the Championship at the moment and Selles was appointed earlier this month after he was taken out of Reading.

Parkin is clear that Hull City are going to improve under Selles and he feels the current Tigers boss has clarity about what he wants to do at the club.

The ex-EFL hitman is of the view Selles is going to have the impact of a Rohl or a Cifuentes from last season, but not in time to help Hull beat Middlesbrough today.

“I think that the Selles appointment could be the kind of Danny Rohl, the Cifuentes of last year”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show about the Hull City boss.

“I think he clearly knows what he is doing and Hull are going to improve, no question, but I can see Boro [Middlesbrough] winning this narrowly.”

Now it remains to be seen if Selles will be able to get the Tigers back on track this season with positive results in the upcoming months of this term.