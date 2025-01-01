Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Championship title challengers Sheffield United are keen on taking Ben Brereton Diaz back to the club from Southampton, according to Sky Sports.

Brereton Diaz spent the second half of last season on loan at Bramall Lane while they were still in the Premier League and had an immediate impact by making seven goal contributions in 16 appearances.

His contributions though were not enough to secure the Blades’ top-flight status and he returned to his parent club – Villarreal at the end of the season, despite Sheffield United’s desire to keep him.

A permanent move back to the Premier League eventually happened for the Nottingham Forest academy graduate, this time though in different colours.

Newly-promoted Southampton took Brereton Diaz on board but the Saints have not felt the influence of the player that much.

Brereton Diaz is yet to open his goalscoring account for the bottom side and is being linked with a move away.

Sheffield United are interested in a move as they look at the player as someone who can help their promotion push.

Chris Wilder is also keen on adding a central midfielder and a left-sided attacker to his ranks.