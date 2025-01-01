George Wood/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has criticised the decision to award Leeds United a late penalty against his side at Elland Road, while stressing he believes that Rovers deserved their equaliser.

In a fiercely contested Championship match at Elland Road, the deadlock was finally broken in the 88th minute by the home side via a spot kick from skipper Pascal Struijk.

Eustace’s team were quick to respond, finding the equaliser within two minutes, forcing the Whites to drop points at home.

Eustace was satisfied with a point against who he feels are the best team in the league.

However, he was critical about the awarding of the penalty, insisting that had a similar incident happened inside the Leeds United penalty box, the referee would not have awarded Blackburn the penalty.

“To come away with a draw from the best team in the league is very good”, Eustace was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We limited them to very few chances bar [Aynsley] Pears’ save at the end.

“It was a soft penalty.

“We wouldn’t have got it at the other end.

“We deserved the equaliser.”

The draw for Leeds came on a day when fellow promotion-chasers Burnley, who Blackburn play next, were held to a goalless draw by Stoke City.

The Whites’ next match will be against Hull City and they will hope to return to winning ways.