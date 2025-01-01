Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men now top the table and are firmly on course to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League, with the Whites widely considered to have the best squad in the division.

Despite boasting such riches, Farke’s side went down to a 1-0 loss away at Blackburn at the end of November.

Leeds though are firm favourites today to beat a Blackburn side who arrive having lost two and drawn one of their last three matches in a poor festive period for the Ewood Park outfit.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while in defence Farke goes with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Stuijk and Sam Byram as a back four.

Midfield sees the Leeds manager go with Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, while Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon support Joel Piroe.

Farke can shake things up with changes if needed and his options today include Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Wober, Schmidt, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph