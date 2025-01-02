Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has settled on his side to lock horns with rivals Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Bhoys are in a dominant position in the Scottish Premiership table and victory at Ibrox today would mean a lead of 17 points over the Gers.

Celtic have won their last two games 4-0 and head into the derby clash in superb form, even though they were held to a 0-0 draw on their last away outing, at Dundee United.

Rodgers has had an almost fully fit squad to choose from today, though he misses James Forrest, who has a foot issue.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic today, while in defence Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Rodgers picks Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

If the Celtic boss wants to chop and change then he has options on the bench and they include Arne Engels and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate, Maeda, Kuhn, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Palma, Idah, Valle, McCowan, Yang, Engels, Ralston