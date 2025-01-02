Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘considering’ moving to sign Liverpool’s mooted long term replacement for Mohamed Salah during this month’s transfer window.

Salah has still not penned a new contract at Anfield and the jury is out on whether he will be at the club next year and, if he does put pen to paper, how much longer he will stay for.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players they consider as possible replacements for the Egyptian attacker.

Chief amongst the mooted Salah successors is Real Sociedad’s Japan international Takefusa Kubo.

Now though, Liverpool could be at real risk of losing out on the Japanese attacker if they do not move this month.

Arsenal are now looking closely at Kubo and, according to Japan-based journalist Marco Molla, the Gunners are ‘considering’ a swoop in the window.

Mikel Arteta wants to add a wide forward and Real Sociedad’s Kubo could fit the bill for the Spaniard.

The 23-year-old is ‘already aware’ of Arsenal’s interest in signing him and is open to making the switch from La Liga to the Premier League.

He has made 18 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring three times.