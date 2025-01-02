Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa are prioritising offering a fresh deal for one of their midfield stars in the near future, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Villans have seen a big dip in form and results after making a blistering start to their domestic and European campaign, with Unai Emery’s squad being hugely tested.

Even though they are sitting a lofty fifth in the Champions League league stage, in the Premier League they are ninth in the table and at risk of no European football next term.

Emery is looking at the transfer market in this month’s window, but he is also mindful of the star players they have.

French defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffered a long-term knee injury last season and he has been eased into the team by the Villans boss.

He is considered a crucial part of Emery’s future plans and his current contract runs until the summer of 2027 at Villa Park.

The Villans now are prepared to take steps to secure the Frenchman as they are prioritising offering him a fresh deal soon.

Aston Villa are clear that they want to keep hold of the former Marseille man and will look to lock him down.

If no deal is signed, then Kamara would go into the summer with two years on his deal, from which point his value would likely start to decrease.