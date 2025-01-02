Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa star Lewis Dobbin, who has been on loan at West Brom, is ‘close’ to joining Championship side Norwich City for the rest of this season, according to the BBC.

The Villans paid around £10m to fellow Premier League side Everton in the summer to acquire the young attacker.

The 21-year-old was immediately sent to second-tier side West Brom for regular game time, but things have not gone according to plan at the Baggies.

Even though he featured in 17 league matches for West Brom, Dobbin was handed only one start and he mostly played as an impact substitute.

He could not register a single goal contribution and on Wednesday the Premier League side recalled him from the Hawthorns.

And now it has been suggested that the versatile attacker is set to go back on loan to the Championship, but this time to Norwich City.

The former England youth international is expected to complete his loan move to Carrow Road soon.

Dobbin and Aston Villa will hope for a better loan stint under Johannes Hoff Thorup for the rest of the season.