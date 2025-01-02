Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

German giants Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on a left-back who is on Manchester United and Liverpool’s wish list.

The Red Devils and the Anfield outfit are having very different seasons and have completely different objectives for their respective campaigns.

Liverpool currently have a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table, while Manchester United are struggling to get into the top half of the table.

The winter transfer window is now open and both clubs have eyes on a left-back to strengthen, either now or in the summer.

Benfica’s 21-year-old Alvaro Carreras is a player they like and the Spaniard has shown his level at the Portuguese giants.

They, however, have a massive name in the race for Carreras as, according to Portuguese daily Record, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on him.

It has been suggested that the Bavarians see him as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies, who could leave in the summer.

Carreras joined Benfica from Manchester United and the Red Devils have a £16.7m buy-back clause which they could trigger to bring him back to Old Trafford.