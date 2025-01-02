Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic feel they have scope to hand one of their top performers a new contract because he earns just a fraction of their top earners, according to the Daily Record.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are flying in the Scottish Premiership at the moment and also in with a good chance of booking a spot in the Champions League playoff round.

Their heroics have not gone unnoticed and players at Celtic Park are being eagerly looked at by other clubs.

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is on the radar of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, while there are also expected to be suitors for winger Nicolas Kuhn.

Kuhn’s performances have caught the attention of clubs around Europe, particularly from down south in England.

Celtic do not want to sell the man they signed from Rapid Vienna and are instead looking to give him a new deal.

They feel they have much room to reward him as he is not amongst the club’s top earners.

A new deal for the German winger could help to ensure he stays at Celtic Park into next season.

Kuhn, 25, has found the back of the net 14 times for Celtic, along with chipping in with eleven assists.