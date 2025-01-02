Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A club have been informed about the salary that a Manchester United star would be looking for in order to join them in the summer.

With Manchester United underachieving now under Ruben Amorim, big changes are expected at Old Trafford in the summer as the club seek to reshape the squad for the Portuguese.

The likes of Marcus Rashford look to be on their way out of Manchester United, while defender Harry Maguire is out of contract in the summer.

Manchester United do have an option to extend the deal, but the jury is out on whether they will use it.

The Old Trafford outfit have yet to trigger the extension and Maguire could be nearing the end of his time at the club.

Given the situation, Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking at a potential swoop and have been in touch with the defender’s camp to explore a possible deal.

However, according to Turkish outlet GS Gazete, Maguire has demanded €6.5m per year in order to make the move to Istanbul, a level which is over double the sum Davinson Sanchez takes home.

Galatasaray signed Sanchez from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 and the centre-back earns €3.2m annually.

He has succeeded at Galatasaray and the club paying such a huge salary to Maguire appears unlikely.

The centre-back also has interest from the Middle East and the United States.