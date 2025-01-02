Julian Finney/Getty Images

A club are in no rush to make a decision over keeping a loan star from Tottenham Hotspur, though they are keen on the prospect and boast a purchase option.

Ange Postecoglou substantially trimmed down the squad over the course of last summer, with the likes of Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Emerson Royal permanently cutting the cord with Spurs.

Others left on loan, with Bryan Gil, who has found life hard at Tottenham, in the middle of a loan stint at Girona in Spain.

At Girona, he has become an integral member of manager Michel Sanchez’s team, having featured in 16 of the team’s 18 league matches.

He has also been a presence in front of the goal and has made five goal contributions already.

The club management have been so pleased with Gil’s performances that they are now seriously considering triggering a purchase option set at €15m.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, there is no rush from Girona to act now.

The club know they have time to trigger the clause and see no reason to rush it through in this month’s transfer window.

Tottenham have been closely monitoring the progress of their player in Spain but will have their hands tied if Girona trigger the purchase clause.

Girona paid €18m to sign Yaser Asprilla from Watford last summer and could afford Gil.