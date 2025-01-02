Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

A club have ‘made an attempt’ to sign one of Wolves’ midfield stars, with the January transfer window now open for business.

Wolves have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Vitor Pereira, who has had an instant impact on results at Molineux.

They have won two and drawn one of their last three matches in the Premier League and are now shaping up to host Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Midfielder Mario Lemina has not featured in any of those three games, amid an injury issue, but now he is wanted in Saudi Arabia, according to Turkish outlet Playspor.

Pereira’s former club, Al Shabab, have ‘made an attempt’ to sign the experienced midfielder in this month’s transfer window.

With Lemina out of contract at Molineux in the summer if the club do not trigger an extension in his current deal, Al Shabab have spied an opportunity.

Cashing in on him this month may make sense for the Molineux side as they bid to do their own business to back Pereira.

Al Shabab now have Turkish boss Fatih Terim at the helm and are looking to finish in the upper echelons of the Saudi Pro League.

They currently sit in sixth place after 13 games played and are next in action at home to Al Fayha, who are second from bottom.