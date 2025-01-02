Alex Davidson/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s players has been offered to a club, but they have yet to decide if they want to make a move to bring him in this month.

Ange Postecoglou has promised that Spurs will try to make signings this month as they deal with an injury crisis which has severely restricted their options.

Defence has been especially stretched and Postecoglou has had to do without the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

Amid the issues, out-of-favour defender Sergio Reguilon has been getting into matchday squads and he clocked his first Premier League minutes of the season, 40 minutes, in the draw with Wolves last weekend.

He could still move this month though.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Reguilon’s agents have offered Besiktas an opportunity to sign the player from Tottenham.

However, the Turkish outfit have yet to respond to the offer as they want to leave the decision to their next coach; they are currently without a permanent boss.

Tottenham might be keen on offloading Reguilon in the winter window as they are at risk of losing the player on a free transfer in the summer.

Letting him go now though without any new defenders having joined could be seen as a risk.

Now it remains to be seen whether the next Besiktas coach will find Reguilon as an ideal candidate to strengthen his squad and give the green light to the Turkish giants to make a move for the Spaniard.