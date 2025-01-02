Stu Forster/Getty Images

Saudi Arabian top flight side Al Shabab, who recently appointed Fatih Terim as their new coach, have ‘reached an agreement’ with one of Newcastle United’s players.

Eddie Howe’s side are keen to do business in the transfer window this month, but need to offload players to make space for new arrivals.

Who might depart St James’ Park remains to be seen, but Howe is keen on a centre-back and a winger to strengthen his squad.

How he feels about losing a goalkeeper remains to be seen, but he may have to consider that soon as Martin Dubravka has ‘reached an agreement’ with Al Shabab, according to Turkish outlet Playspor.

Al Shabab recently lost coach Vitor Pereira to Wolves and appointed the experienced Turkish tactician Terim as his replacement.

Dubravka has been between the sticks for Newcastle recently in the absence of Nick Pope.

Pope has been suffering with a knee injury, but looks poised to be ready to return to action in the middle of the month.

Dubravka, 35, is likely to pick up a lucrative pay packet if he makes the switch to Saudi Arabia.

Al Shabab are due to head to face Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq at the end of the month and all eyes will be on whether they have the Newcastle man between the sticks for that clash.

The goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer and alternatively could join Al Shabab then.