Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are unlikely to make a move for Millwall star and Wolves target Romain Esse in the ongoing transfer window, according to the News Shopper.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder came through Millwall’s academy system and he has turned some heads with his performances.

Esse has featured 22 times for Millwall so far this season with four goals and an assist under his belt.

The young attacking midfielder’s performances have caught Crystal Palace’s eyes and their recruitment team are keen.

However, Crystal Palace are not the only Premier League admirers of Esse, as Wolves are also interested in him.

Now it has been claimed that Crystal Palace making a move for Wolves target Esse is unlikely in the window this month.

The Eagles, although interested in the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, are focused on adding a wide attacking player to their squad in the January window.

Esse has a contract with Millwall until June 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Wolves will make an approach in the upcoming days and weeks to snatch the Palace target.