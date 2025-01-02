Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his starting eleven to welcome rivals Celtic to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

There is pressure on Clement with Rangers sitting 14 points behind Celtic in the league standings and having lost four games already.

Rangers head into the clash on the back of a loss at St Mirren and a draw at Motherwell, which represents less than ideal preparation.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland misses out today, while skipper James Tavernier is nursing an injury which makes him unavailable.

Liam Kelly is in goal for Rangers today, while at the back Clement picks Ridvan Yilmaz, Robin Propper, Dujon Sterling and Jefte.

Midfield sees Rangers go with Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi and Vaclav Cerny support Hamza Igamane.

Clement has options from the bench if needed, which include Danilo and Oscar Cortes.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

Kelly, Yilmaz, Propper, Sterling, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Bajrami, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane

Substitutes: Munn, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Matondo, Dowell, King, Fraser, Danilo