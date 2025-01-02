Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton are interested in Aston Villa star and Ipswich Town target Jaden Philogene as a possible addition during this month’s transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old turned some heads with his performances last season for Hull City and attracted interest from Premier League outfits Everton and Ipswich Town.

However, Aston Villa decided to re-sign their academy product Philogene from Hull City in the summer on a five-year deal.

Philogene has featured only 326 minutes for Aston Villa this season and there are now suggestions he will be allowed to leave.

Ipswich Town have retained their interest in the winger and he also has suitors in Turkey in the form of Fenerbahce.

Aston Villa are considering loaning out Philogene in January and Everton are among the interested parties.

However, Everton would have to let one of Leeds loanee Jack Harrison and Chelsea loanee Armando Broja leave if they want to sign Philogene on loan.

Everton want to strengthen their forward department and it remains to be seen whether they will be willing to part ways with Harrison or Broja for the Villa star.

The Merseyside outfit are expected to face tough competition from Ipswich and Fenerbahce if they decide to go for Philogene’s signature.