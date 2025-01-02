Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has praised Leeds United loan star Sonny Perkins for his performance against Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Wellens gave Perkins his first start in the league since the Burton Albion game on 14th December and he put in an impressive performance.

The Leeds United loanee assisted two goals and helped Leyton Orient to seal a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers away from home in League One.

Wellens hailed Perkins for his performance against the Gas’, dubbing it excellent and pointed out that the Leeds attacker contributed to all three goals for the O’s.

“I think Sonny Perkins coming today has been excellent”, Wellens told Leyton Orient TV.

“He has made all three goals, so he was excellent.”

Perkins so far has featured a total of 26 times for Leyton Orient this season and has four goals and five assists under his belt.

The Leeds United loanee has yet to establish himself as a regular starter for the League One outfit and he will be hoping Wellens will keep his faith in him for their next game against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.