Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town are showing interest in one of Aston Villa’s attackers and they are keeping an eye on him, according to Sky Sports News.

The Tractor Boys won promotion to the Premier League this season and are looking to extend their stay in the top flight.

Even though they have struggled to win games, they have beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and there remains hope at Portman Road.

They are still sitting 18th in the league table and this winter transfer window could prove to be an important month for them.

Kieran McKenna’s could be looking at potential targets to bring in this month and his side have laid eyes on one fellow Premier League attacker.

Aston Villa Jaden Philogene is the player the Tractor Boys are interested in and it has been suggested that the Villans are open to letting him go.

Turkish side Fenerbahce have also been in touch with the Villans regarding a possible loan deal for the winger.

McKenna’s side may need to move quickly if they want to beat the competition from other sides for the Aston Villa attacker.

They wanted Philogene last summer, but he moved to Villa.