Southampton boss Ivan Juric has admitted he will put his ideas to the club next week when discussing what Saints should do in the January transfer window.

Saints gained promotion back to the Premier League after a season’s absence but Russell Martin was let go after a series of bad results.

Recently, Juric was appointed as Saints boss and he could make some crucial tweaks in the team during the winter transfer window.

The new Southampton boss insisted that the club hierarchy initially had the plan to reduce the size of the squad by offloading some bit-part players.

However, Juric also revealed that he will pitch his plans to the club chiefs soon in a meeting but he refused to unveil those plans.

“The plan was we have to reduce the squad”, Juric told a press conference when he was asked about Saints’ plans for the January transfer window.

“We will have a meeting next week and then I will put forward my ideas.

“I prefer not to speak about that.”

Now it remains to be seen if Juric will be allowed to make changes according to his ideas as he has a considerably difficult task in keeping Southampton in the Premier League.