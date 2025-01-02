Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Manchester City are ‘well informed’ about a Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target that they have now added to their list of targets for this month’s window.

Pep Guardiola’s side are bringing forward their squad refresh plan and are ready to act in the winter window if they can get the players they want.

The reigning champions are keen to add options in a number of positions and another centre-back is in their sights, a search which has led to French side Lens.

They have now added centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov to their list of targets, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, and are ‘well informed’ about him.

Khusanov is highly rated by a number of sides, with Tottenham and Newcastle both linked with looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Lens are prepared to sell the defender at the right price and have put super agent Jorge Mendes on the job.

Whether Manchester City move to the stage of making a bid for the 20-year-old remains to be seen, but the player is very much in the Cityzens’ thoughts.

He has also been linked with another Premier League side in the shape of Wolves, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are alive to his promise.