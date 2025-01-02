Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester United are prepared to loan out one of their attackers in this month’s transfer window, but the ‘idea’ at Old Trafford is for him to join a club that can ‘buy him after the loan’.

Ruben Amorim has been assessing the players he has inherited at Old Trafford amid Manchester United’s poor form.

The Portuguese, who has admitted Manchester United need to keep an eye on bring dragged into the relegation battle, is expected to do business in the window.

There has been talk about striker Marcus Rashford departing the club, while Casemiro is another possible exit.

Manchester United could also offload Antony and, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, the Red Devils are prepared to loan him.

The ‘idea’ for Manchester United is that the winger should join a team who ‘can pay his wages and buy him after the loan’.

Intermediaries have been looking for offers to take to Manchester United for Antony, but so far they have not presented anything official to the Red Devils.

Real Betis are interested in loaning Antony, but could not afford to shoulder all his wages and the jury is out on whether they could sign him permanently.