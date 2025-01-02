Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United would find themselves behind Liverpool in the race for a promising winger if the Reds firm up their interest in the player in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are in the midst of the winter transfer window, but sporting director Paul Mitchell is already looking further down the line as he looks to deliver for boss Eddie Howe.

The club are monitoring the situation of Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, but young Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is also rated highly.

Dibling has been one player the Magpies have kept a close check on having made a big push to land him in 2022, which they lost to Chelsea, though the player soon returned to Southampton after failing to settle.

They could once again make a move for the teenager and try to crack a deal by using sporting director Paul Mitchell’s strong links with Southampton.

However, Liverpool are also keen and it is suggested that if the Reds firm up that interest then they would be at the front of the queue for Dibling.

The winger would be unlikely to be able to resist the lure of linking up with Arne Slot’s squad.

The Dutch boss has made a huge impression since taking charge at Anfield and Liverpool are also showing their power on the European stage in the Champions League.

Dibling is tipped to jump at the chance to go to Merseyside if it is on offer.