Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s PSR situation will not be seriously impacted by the return of Jamal Lewis from his loan at Brazilian side Sao Paulo, according to the Daily Mail.

Lewis has been on Newcastle’s books since 2020, but has made little impression and has been firmly out of favour in the north east.

He has notched up 36 appearances for the club so far and has been sent out on two loan spells – the latest of which was in Brazil at giants Sao Paulo.

However, Lewis picked up a long-term ankle injury just six games into his stint with Sao Paulo and returned to his parent club to continue treatment.

He underwent surgery and is now continuing with his rehabilitation back at Newcastle.

However, his return has not done much harm to the club’s financial situation as Newcastle United had been paying most of his wages while he was with Sao Paulo.

With his current deal with Newcastle set to expire in the summer, Lewis is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The Magpies have had their chances of signing new players impacted by the PSR with outgoings becoming a necessity for signing reinforcements in January.