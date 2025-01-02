George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s out-of-favour star Miguel Almiron is not guaranteed a move away from St James’ Park this January, despite attracting interest, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirement at the Tyneside club and they are trying to offload him this month to accumulate money for new signings.

In fact, the club have already received a bid of £5m from an unnamed Brazilian team for Almiron.

The Paraguay international, on his part, is keen on a move to the MLS, where he previously plied his trade with Atlanta United.

However, Almiron’s financial expectations are proving to be the stumbling block in securing an exit route.

The player himself is not too keen on leaving despite only limited first team opportunities under Eddie Howe.

And as such an exit is not guaranteed for the player this month.

MLS club Charlotte FC have shown interest in Almiron and so have fellow Premier League club Leicester City.