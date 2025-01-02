Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest could raid the Brazilian market this month to bring more gems to the City Ground, according to the Daily Mail.

The Tricky Trees have been the surprise package of the Premier League this season and are in with a genuine chance of a spot in Europe next term.

They are on a brilliant run of form as they are currently sitting third in the Premier League table after 19 matches in the season.

Nuno’s men have won eleven league games and they are currently sitting above the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

They had an eventful summer transfer window and are expected to make sensible movements in the winter transfer window.

It has been suggested that the Tricky Trees could keep a close eye on the Brazilian market this month.

In-from central defender Murillo and second-choice custodian Carlos Miguel both joined the tricky from Brazilian clubs.

Nottingham Forest have strong links in the Brazilian market and it remains to be seen if they will add players from the Brazilian league this month, especially given if they were to move in the summer it would be in the middle of the country’s domestic season.