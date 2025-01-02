Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton boss Sean Dyche has insisted that there is no truth in the news of Atalanta approaching the Toffees for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the final six months of his deal with Everton and he is on Serie A outfit Atalanta’s radar.

It has been suggested that Atalanta have made an approach to Everton to sign the 27-year-old striker in this month’s transfer window.

However, Everton boss Dyche denied that there was an approach made by the Serie A outfit for Calvert-Lewin and stated that rumours regarding the forward’s future are expected in the ongoing window.

When asked about whether Atalanta have made an approach for Calvert-Lewin, Dyche said at a press conference: “No, there has been no contact from anyone.

“There are bound to be rumours; there are bound to be conjectures; that is the nature of it.”

Dyche also revealed that the club have not discussed Calvert-Lewin’s replacement and added that Everton will think about it when there is an approach for the forward.

When asked whether he had planned with club hierarchy regarding Calvert-Lewin’s potential departure, he added: “We will think about that when it happens, but as there has been no contact, there has been no discussion needed.”

Everton are keen on keeping Calvert-Lewin at the club but have yet to find a breakthrough in their contact discussions with the forward.