Morecambe manager Derek Adams believes that Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams will benefit in the longer run by staying put at the League Two club and playing week in and week out.

The Shrimps managed to secure a short-term loan deal for the defender in the summer which would have ended Williams’ stint in January.

However, the player has become an integral member of Adams’ team, having featured in 21 of their 24 league games.

The extension of the stint will therefore be good news for the 49-year-old’s team, who are fighting to avoid relegation from League Two.

Adams, while giving his reaction following the announcement, insisted that Williams has gone from strength to strength since signing for Morecambe.

He feels staying put will be beneficial for him in the longer run.

“It’s great for him because I think he’s gone from strength to strength since being here”, Adams told his club’s official site.

“He enjoys the club, he enjoys working with the staff, the players, and I think that’s very important.

“Quite easily, he could’ve moved on but that could’ve stopped his growth pattern.

“And I think staying here, playing week in week out, will benefit him in the long run.”

Williams has 19 senior appearances for Liverpool but has not been able to cement his place in the team.

The Morecambe spell is his sixth away from his parent club.