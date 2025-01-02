David Balogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a Premier League shot-stopper to bring in during the window as they grapple with injury issues, according to talkSPORT.

Spurs are having a season below expectations, with the pressure on Ange Postecoglou, but the club understanding the injury problems he faces.

Alongside injuries to defenders, first-choice custodian Guglielmo Vicario is also sidelined for a significant period and second-choice Fraser Forster has been pushed in between the sticks.

Postecoglou has previously admitted that Spurs will be looking to bring players this month and bringing in a new shot-stopper is on their agenda.

It has been suggested that Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is the player Spurs are seeing as an option to bring in this month.

Wolves paid £10m to Crystal Palace in the summer to bring the English shot-stopper but Jose Sa is above him at this moment.

It has also been suggested that Wolves, who have been struggling this season, would consider offers for the 31-year-old.

Johnstone has been left shocked at being dropped in favour of Sa and could well be open to moving to Spurs.