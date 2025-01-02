Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United loanee Freddie Potts has refused to rule out a return to the Hammers, but insists that he is enjoying his football with Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is on a season-long loan with Portsmouth and he has been a regular starter at Fratton Park under John Mousinho.

The West Ham academy product assisted a goal in Portsmouth’s 4-0 win over Swansea City on New Year’s Day.

With the January transfer window now open, Potts indicated that he has no clue about what West Ham have in mind for his future.

However, he stressed that he is enjoying his time with Portsmouth and is loving playing at Fratton Park.

When asked about West Ham’s plans regarding him in the ongoing window, Potts told BBC Radio Solent: “Who knows? We will find out about that.

“At the moment I am loving my football here; I am loving playing at home and loving playing in the Championship.

“I am really, really enjoying it.”

Potts has featured in 18 league games for Pompey so far this season and he is a key part of Mousinho’s squad.